Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

