Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.34 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.66.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

