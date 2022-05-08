Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 242 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 259,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

