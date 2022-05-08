CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CytRx stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

