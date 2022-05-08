CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.
CTMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 887,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $8.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.