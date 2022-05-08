CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

CTMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 887,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

