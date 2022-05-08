CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,583,000 after purchasing an additional 386,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

