CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NYSE:CURO opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $370.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CURO Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CURO Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CURO Group by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

