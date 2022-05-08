Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,705,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,605. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.15. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Curis by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.