Crypton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $233,138.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $233,138.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,981,237.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00274784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,428.51 or 1.00013724 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00184942 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,370,267 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.