CryptoBlades Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $684,171.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00009385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $2.72 million and $684,171.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,082,284.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00292832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00191508 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $192.05 or 0.00565686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038770 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,227.86 or 1.98022900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,114 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

