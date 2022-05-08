Crown Advisors Management Inc. Increases Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Encore Wire accounts for about 4.6% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Encore Wire worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6,528.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $128.61. 294,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,663. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.