Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. BlueLinx comprises about 2.5% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BlueLinx by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 179,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $935.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.79.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 107.29%.

BlueLinx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.