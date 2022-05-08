Crown Advisors Management Inc. Decreases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of LOPE traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.51. 554,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,777. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

