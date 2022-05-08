Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.66.

CROMF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.11 during trading hours on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

