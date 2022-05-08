Critical Comparison: Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) versus Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kinetik and Equitrans Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 4 0 3.00 Equitrans Midstream 0 5 2 0 2.29

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Kinetik.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% Equitrans Midstream -105.69% 6.52% 1.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and Equitrans Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 22.25 $99.22 million $5.13 14.15 Equitrans Midstream $1.32 billion 2.55 -$1.38 billion ($3.26) -2.37

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Kinetik pays out 117.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream pays out -18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kinetik beats Equitrans Midstream on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water Service System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 200 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

