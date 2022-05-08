Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

CWEGF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

