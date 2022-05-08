Credit Suisse Group Raises HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 525

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 515 ($6.43) to GBX 525 ($6.56) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $510.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.