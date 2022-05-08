Credit Suisse Group Cuts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $68.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.82.

QSR opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

