Craig Hallum Trims Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price to $55.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.44. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.