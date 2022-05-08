CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.
Shares of CRAI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. 26,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,721. CRA International has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $614.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About CRA International (Get Rating)
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
