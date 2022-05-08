Cowen Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $75.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,452. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.