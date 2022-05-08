Cowen Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $148.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.91.

Shares of Square stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

