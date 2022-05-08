Cowen Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE JCI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

