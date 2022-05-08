Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRVS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leiv Lea acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 295,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

