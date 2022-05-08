CoreView Capital Management Ltd Invests $13.11 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,560,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,000. Vipshop makes up about 3.5% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CoreView Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,154,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,346. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

