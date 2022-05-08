Contrasting Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -70.05% -41.55% -30.30% RingCentral -23.59% -126.80% -10.19%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skillz and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 4 0 2.67 RingCentral 0 2 16 1 2.95

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 176.36%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $245.70, indicating a potential upside of 221.55%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Skillz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 2.09 -$181.38 million ($0.67) -2.93 RingCentral $1.59 billion 4.42 -$376.25 million ($4.09) -18.68

Skillz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Skillz has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RingCentral beats Skillz on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes our RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

