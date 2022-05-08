Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $247.47 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

