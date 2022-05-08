Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

