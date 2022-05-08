Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.98. 1,747,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

