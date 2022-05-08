Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.94 and a 200-day moving average of $424.46. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.96 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.