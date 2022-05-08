Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 212,990 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $32,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

NYSE PBA traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 1,062,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

