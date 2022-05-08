Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Bill.com worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.00. 9,613,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average of $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.09 and a 1-year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,509,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.48.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

