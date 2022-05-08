Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,545,052. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.