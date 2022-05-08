Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $48.73 Million Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,480 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Imperial Oil worth $48,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.76. 566,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,798. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

