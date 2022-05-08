Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.41 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,788 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113,385 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $382.82 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

