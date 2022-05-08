Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1,101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $44.55. 27,035,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,843,404. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

