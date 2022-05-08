Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.26 Million Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 277.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 23.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

