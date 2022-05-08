Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 52,681 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $192.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,107. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.