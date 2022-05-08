Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.99% of Centerra Gold worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 150,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 56,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,293. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -14.19%.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

