Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 215,024 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Zendesk worth $30,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,804. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,591. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

