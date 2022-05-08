Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 80,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,276. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

