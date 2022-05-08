Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 766,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,921. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.