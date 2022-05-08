Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 886,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

