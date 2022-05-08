Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $149.56. 11,419,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $144.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

