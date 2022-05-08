Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will post $122.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.00 million to $123.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $139.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $517.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after purchasing an additional 155,502 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,257,000 after buying an additional 519,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $325.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

