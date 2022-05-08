Comparing Digihost Technology (DGHI) and The Competition

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 140 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Digihost Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million $290,000.00 112.06 Digihost Technology Competitors $901.29 million -$8.72 million -18.74

Digihost Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology Competitors 759 3290 5007 103 2.49

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.55%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 2.98% 2.68% Digihost Technology Competitors -38.77% -1,482.48% -5.88%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

