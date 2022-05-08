Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.84) to €76.00 ($80.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($82.11) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($91.58) to €90.00 ($94.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CODYY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.26. 147,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,768. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

