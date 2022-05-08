Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 1,182,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,706. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

