Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,594,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,541,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

