Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 162.01% and a negative return on equity of 135.41%.

CDAK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 4.88. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

