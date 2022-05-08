Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 162.01% and a negative return on equity of 135.41%.
CDAK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,454. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 4.88. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $27.09.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
